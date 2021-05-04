FixTheCountry: We have issues but we will get there – Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has reacted to the #FixThecountry hashtag campaign ongoing on social media.



The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute noted in a tweet that Ghana is currently saddled with issues to be tackled but the government will surely address those concerns.



Ghanaians on Twitter have had enough of what they call ‘a broken country’. They have begun a campaign to have the economy fixed.



According to most of the tweets, the change they voted for has not materialized. People have cited inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of Ghana, and the damage to our water bodies because of galamsey activities.



Currently, the hashtag #FixTheCountry is trending worldwide at number 4. Some tweets contained criticism made by the government when they were in opposition. Others have a collage of the Ghana flag and the deplorable state of the country.



“We have issues but we will get there. National Security has been tasked and fortified to help seal all leakages at the Ports. Imagine the number of people calling ‘big men’ or offering sweeteners to corrupt those fighting the corruption. #BeFirm”



“Several ways of helping fix our country, after 64yrs of under-performance. You must get involved: by finding faults, praising efforts, naming & shaming, getting your hands dirty.



“In short, by doing something in your own corner. Blame you may, but know you are part of the game,” he added.



“How do we as a people protect and support those who are trying hard against vested interests and all odds to fix things in their areas of responsibility, like Henry Quartey? If failure is not an option then efforts must be guarded and guided.”





How do we as a people protect and support those who are trying hard against vested interests and all odds to fix things in their areas of responsibility, like Henry Quartey? If failure is not an option then efforts must be guarded and guided. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) May 4, 2021

Several ways of helping fix our country, after 64yrs of under-performance. You must get involved: by finding faults, praising efforts, naming & shaming, getting your hands dirty. In short, by doing something in your own corner. Blame you may, but know you are part of the game. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) May 4, 2021