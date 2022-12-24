Five times Ben Ephson misfired with his predictions on elections

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Managing Editor for the Daily Dispatch Newspaper amd Pollster Ben Ephson once again had his prediction wrong when he said incumbent NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo will win reelection.



Mr. Ephson got it wrong as delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly endorsed General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who was contesting the Chairmanship.



Since the prediction failed, Mr. Ephson has come under scrutiny after a series of previous polls and predictions failed.



MyNewsGh.com has compiled some of his most recent inaccurate predictions apart from his 2016 prediction of a win for John Mahama which also backfired.



Chairman Wontumi vs COKA



About a week before the Ashanti Regional NPP elections started, the pollster, Ben Ephson predicted that the incumbent Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) within the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), would lose to his contender Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA).



Justifying his prediction, the pollster mentioned that Wontumi has fractured the Ashanti region and is unable to unite all factions. Chairman Wontumi won.



Eduah vs Nana B



Ahead of the 2018 National Delegates Conference of NPP in Koforidua, Eastern Region, Pollster Ben Ephson predicted a defeat for Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) yet the delegates of NPP rewarded Henry Nana Boakye with a victory after the contest.



Dominic Eduah who was predicted to win by Ben Ephson lost the contest.



Ningo-Prampram backfires



Ben Ephson had said he would be surprised to see Sam George get the nod to represent the NDC at Ningo Prampram for the 2020 general election.



According to Mr. Ephson, he believes the feud between Sam George and his predecessor ET Mensah would influence the outcome of the polls but that turned out to be false although it was very close.



John Dumelo vs Lydia Alhassan



Mr. Ephson also cast doubt over the chances of actor John Dumelo winning the slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the NDC ticket in internal NDC Primaries.



He again said: “If Dumelo wins the seat in Ayawaso West Wuogon, I’d be surprised. If he really wants to be political, he should have participated in the by-elections”.



John Dumelo at the end of the polls had 758 and Suzzy Efua Adobea had 99 votes.



Justin Kodua vs John Boadu



Ben Ephson tipped incumbent John Boadu to remain the New Patriotic Party’s National General Secretary.



In an interactive chat with Kessben FM’s Kwame Appiah Kubi, the pollster noted that the incumbent, John Boadu is likely to get 35% of the votes cast with the rest of the contestants vying for the General Secretary position bagging a total of 65% of all put together.



John Boadu, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Iddrisu Musah, Frederick Opare Ansah, Charles Bissue and Ramseyer Ahmed Prempeh were the contestants for the National General secretary’s position. Justin Frimpong Kodua won.



