Five suspects in Kafaba lynching surrender to Police

The 90-year-old woman was beaten to death for being labelled a witch

Five suspects in the murder of the 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have surrendered themselves to the Police, Starr News has gathered.



It comes after the chief of the town was picked up by police over the gruesome killing.



Madam Akua Denteh was beaten to death in public for allegedly being a witch.



Meanwhile, the IGP has announced a two thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC2,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.



The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the East Gonja Municipality.



The old woman’s body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) mortuary.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also called for a serious investigation and arrest of all who were involved in the “cruel and barbaric lynching of the 90-year-old woman.





