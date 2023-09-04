Five compelling reasons John Mahama will choose Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate again

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaweb feature



As John Mahama secures the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer position for the upcoming presidential election in December 2024, the question of who will be his running mate has ignited spirited discussions and speculation.



Several prominent figures have emerged as potential candidates, while others lobby for the coveted spot.



Recently, the former Chief of Staff clarified that he has no presidential ambitions, emphasizing his commitment to assisting the NDC in regaining power in January 2025. However, reports persistently suggest that the retention of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama's running mate is highly likely.



Here are five compelling reasons why John Mahama may stick with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang:



1. Gender Equality Advocate



In 2020, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made history by becoming the first woman on a major Ghanaian party's presidential ticket in the Fourth Republic. Her groundbreaking candidacy not only advanced gender equality in Ghana but also served as an inspirational milestone for women aspiring to achieve greater heights in a predominantly male-dominated system.



2. Central Region Influence



Historically, the Central Region has played a pivotal role in determining Ghana's presidential outcomes.



Often regarded as a swing region, the candidate who secures the majority of votes in this region tends to win the presidency.



Given Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's roots in Komenda, Cape Coast, within the Central Region, her retention could significantly enhance the NDC's chances of victory, especially if the NPP opts for a candidate from a different region.



3. Political experience



Critics initially questioned Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang's political experience when she was first appointed as a running mate.



However, having navigated her role as Vice Presidential candidate in the 2020 election, she now possesses valuable political experience that can positively impact the NDC's campaign efforts. Her ability to engage with voters and convey the party's message has improved significantly since her initial foray into politics.



4.Mahama's consistency in decision-making



Retaining Jane Naana would demonstrate John Mahama's consistency in his decision-making.



This implies that he stands by his initial choice, emphasizing the qualities and competence that led to her selection as his running mate in 2020.



Such consistency bolsters Mahama's credibility and reinforces his commitment to his choices.



In 2020, while introducing Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, the former president said she has overwhelming impressive qualities and confidence as he insists he made the right choice.



“With Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, l can confidently say that we have made the best choice for Ghana. We are providing a winning, credible and most competent ticket,” he said.



In terms of her track record, he said “I was glad when one of her sterling contributions to academia and health care as my Minister for Education sequenced the genome of the virus, which causes coronavirus disease. I am referring to the establishment of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens.



“Leading the transformation of the educational sector as our Minister for Education, our Running Mate supervised the achievement of many great feats that make me proud to be working with her.



“She converted polytechnics into fully-fledged technical universities, led the negotiations that secured the World Bank funding for the flagship Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) that saw the major upgrading of facilities in Senior High Schools and the construction of 23 Community Day Senior High Schools,” he listed as some of the achievements under her watch as Minister of Education.



Her retention will be an endorsement of the personal credibility John Mahama as someone who stays true to his words.



5. Expertise in Academia and Education



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's impressive credentials include serving as the Minister of Education and as the Vice Chancellor (President) of the University of Cape Coast, where she became the first woman to hold this position in Ghana. Her extensive knowledge of academia and educational policy formulation can be a valuable asset during the 2024 campaign, particularly in discussions surrounding education policies, such as Free SHS.



About Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang



Born on November 22, 1951, in Cape Coast, Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a former Minister for Education in Ghana. She assumed this role in 2013 after the 2012 Ghanaian general election and served until January 2017 when the Nana Akufo-Addo administration came into power. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a member of the National Democratic Congress.



Throughout her career, she has held various academic positions, including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research at the University of Cape Coast. She has also received honorary degrees and awards for her contributions to academia and leadership.



In light of these compelling reasons, the possibility of John Mahama choosing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate again remains high, with implications for the NDC's strategy in the upcoming election.



Author: Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:



video=194744>







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











