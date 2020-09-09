General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Five arrested for encroaching Barekese Dam lands

The dam provides portable water to the people of Kumasi

Five (5) persons have been arrested for encroaching on Barekese Dam land in the Ashanti Region.



The five were arrested following an alarm raised by some concerned residents of Daban.



The Barekese dam is the major source of potable water for more than half of the residents of Kumasi and adjoining communities, producing 30 million gallons of water every day.



But increased human activities, including illegal mining and logging within the catchment area, are posing threats to the dam’s existence.



The residents of Marban expressing their concerns to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said the activities of the encroachers who are into various activities such as farming, sand-winning and the building of houses in the catchment areas of the dams will affect the supply of water from the Dam.



“We have complained about the activities of the encroachers for several years but nothing has been done about it. Nothing will stop us from protecting our lands and the Dam,” they complained.



The Chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Marban, Micheal Owusu Serebour however added “if government is tired of protecting Barekese Dam lands from encroachers, we will work tirelessly to protect the land and the dam”.



“We foresee looming water shortage in Ashanti Region due to the activities of the encroachers. The situation is disheartening which needs to be addressed with immediate effect” he said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.