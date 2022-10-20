First witness testifies against former Akufo-Addo MCE nominee charged with 26 counts of corruption

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has presented its first witness in the case against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ex-Municipal Chief Executive (MCEs) nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka.



The OSP, in May 2022, charged Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with 26 counts of corruption.



In a statement issued on May 24, 2022, the Special Prosecutor indicated that the charges against Sarfo-Kantanka are for corruption allegations regarding elections for his confirmation as MCE.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty-Six (26) counts of corruption in respect of a public election - arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination,” portion of the statement read.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday (October 20), the OSP said that its first witness presented his testimony during trials in court on the same day.



“The Trial of former MCE Nominee for Juaben, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka came off today at the High Court, Kumasi. Prosecution led the first witness Simon Kwasi Adjei to give evidence. He was crossed examined by Counsel for the accused person,” parts of the OSP’s tweet read.



It added that the hearing had been adjourned to Thursday, October 27, 2022.



Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka has been charged with twenty-six (26) counts of corruption. The charges are in respect of a public election - arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination. — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 20, 2022