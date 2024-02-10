Fire sweeps through Sunyani main garage, destroys shops, apartments

Regional News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: GNA

Fire swept through the Sunyani main garage in the early hours of Friday, causing extensive damage to property and personal belongings running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



The cause of the inferno is yet to be known, but it destroyed a warehouse containing vehicle spare parts, several mechanic shops, and two other residential apartments.



No casualty was, however, reported.



During a visit to the scene, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted some of the affected mechanics and scrap dealers trying to salvage what they could from the debris.



In an interview with the GNA, the affected mechanics appealed to the Government to assist them in re-establishing their shops.



The fire, according to an eyewitness, Isaac Yeboah, started around 0100-0130 hours, and efforts by some of the mechanics to control it were unsuccessful.



When personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread to other shops, he said.