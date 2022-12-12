Fire razes houses at Abudukura in Savannah Region

Regional News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Fire has swept through a farming community, Abudukura, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



The incident occurred on Sunday, December 11, 2022.



The fire, which began in the evening, razed thatched houses belonging to residents of the community.



A rice farm and foodstuffs, including cowpeas, maize, and tubers of yam, which had been harvested were all destroyed in the inferno.



Residents looked on helplessly, as the inferno razed their homes and properties.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Central Gonja District, Kamara Salia, together with officials of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) have visited the community.



Class FM's Savannah Regional Correspondent, Zion Abdul Rauf, reported that the victims are yet to receive any relief items.