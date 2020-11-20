General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Fire ravages Sekondi Fishing Harbour, three injured

play videoThe fire destroyed several fishing gears at the fishing bay

Three people are reported injured after fire engulfed parts of the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi Thursday evening.



According to reports, the fire which was seen around 6pm on Thursday, November 19, has destroyed several fishing gears at the fishing bay.



It is unclear what started the inferno.



The Sekondi Fire Command were able to bring the fire under control.



Emmanuel Bonney, the Western Regional Fire Command Public Relations Officer told Citi News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb: “We got information about the fire outbreak around 5pm. Within two minutes we mobilized, and we dispatched to the place. So around 6:06pm, our men were at the scene, and they started extinguishing the fire. They saw the fire spreading towards the Sekondi Naval Base and the Sekondi Fishing Harbour as well as the canoes and their storage of premix fuel. We had to contain the fire and finally managed to extinguish the fire around 6:48pm.”



Emmanuel Bonney continued: “Three people got injured with one being critical and the other two sustained injuries on the neck and arms. All were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment. I think the fire started from where they keep their premix fuel because it seems there was some activity going on there. God willing, by tomorrow we will get the full import of what they were doing before the fire started. Several fishing gears including outboard motors, premix fuel, their personal belongings and petty shops close by were burnt.”









