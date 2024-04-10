Fire outbreak leaves hundreds homeless at Jamestown

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

A fire outbreak has ravaged over 500 wooden structures at Jamestown, leaving countless residents displaced and homeless.



The inferno, which occurred on Tuesday, April 9, engulfed the entire area, fueled by highly-flammable materials and substances, asaaseradio.com reports.



Alex King Nartey, Assistant Divisional Officer of the Public Relations Department at the Ghana National Fire Service, provided insight into the situation.



“We were informed of a fire at Jamestown and it was just opposite our training school. So, at that moment, our team at our regional headquarters at Korle-Bu were fighting a fire at the OPD of Korle-Bu Hospital so they quickly had to rush to Jamestown.



“Upon arrival, we realized the fire was well alive and spreading so we had to call for reinforcement from other stations to compliment our effort. So, we were able to keep the fire from spreading, though we had about 500 wooden structures burnt,” he stated.



Despite the extensive damage, Alex King Nartey confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the blaze.



