Fire guts building at Police Headquarters

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, February 9, 2023, confirmed a fire incident at its headquarters in Accra.



According to a statement via Facebook, the police said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service reported to the scene and brought the inferno under control.



“There is a fire outbreak in one of the buildings at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



“The Ghana National Fire Service is at the scene and have succeeded in bringing the situation under control,” the Service said.



The cause of the fire was not immediately established but according to the police, there were no casualties during the incident.



“There are no casualties and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.



“We wish to thank the Fire Service team and our officers who are assisting to ensure that the Fire did not spread to the entire building,” the statement by the police added.



Meanwhile, a report by gbcghanaonline.com places the scene of the fire at an office building full of armories at the National Operations Department of the Ghana Police Headquarters.



Some tear gas explosions according to the report were heard during the outbreak which took the Fire Service about half an hour to battle.



The fire is said to have destroyed some of the armories in the cache.



GA/SARA