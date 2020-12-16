General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Fire Service picks intelligence of planned arson attacks

Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it is picking intelligence that some unknown persons are plotting arson on public and government installations in the Ashanti Region.



The Command revealed they had intelligence of the fire incident at the Electoral Commission’s office in Fomena during the day of the election.



A spokesperson for the Command in the Region DOIII Ackah Desmond explained that the earlier intelligence on the Fomena fire incident, which they suspect to be arson, was quickly responded to as the fire was prevented from spreading to other buildings.



Ashanti Region is noted for prevalent fire outbreaks especially during Easter and Christmas festivities.



In 2019, during the Easter festivities, 17 fire outbreaks were recorded across the region in just three days.



It noted that its intelligence unit has taken custody of information that specific persons are masterminding to set fire at markets, government buildings, and public structures just to destabilize and to displace business entities for reasons best known to them.



The revelation comes in the wake of Wednesday dawn’s fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra. That disaster happened hours after a fire ravaged parts of the Koforidua market in the Eastern Region.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, DOIII Ackah Desmond assured the general public of prompt action to salvage unforeseen arson attacks.

