Financing students through scholarships forms just 5% of our role – GETFund

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Financial Controller of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Alexis Asuinura, has emphasised that the role of the Fund is not limited to offering scholarships to students.



He reveals that the role of sponsoring Ghanaian students through scholarships constitutes only 5 percent of its mandate.



He made this known during the maiden edition of the Happy Development Dialogue hosted under the theme ‘Positioning Ghana’s Education for Sustained Development’.



“Scholarships constitute less than 5 percent of what we do. We have big projects that we are involved in. For example, for the various levels of educational institutions, we provide infrastructure. We can talk of three-unit classrooms for the JHS, dormitories for second cycle institutions, 12- and 18-unit classrooms, laboratories and dormitories for tertiary institutions”, he told Happy 98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah.



The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) is a public sector agency established by an Act of Parliament to assist nationwide with the financing of education; to provide for the management of the fund and to provide for related matters.



In addition to infrastructural development, the GETFund also provides funding to support the procurement of educational equipment, and promotion of staff development and research, especially at the tertiary level.



Some funding is also provided to support aspects of the work of agencies and institutions for which the Ministry of Education (MoE) has oversight and supervisory responsibility.