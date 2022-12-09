Finance Minister or Reverend Minister?: Tweeps react to Ofori-Atta’s latest Biblical references

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users, especially on Twitter, demanded on December 8, 2022; whether in Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana had a Minister of Finance or a Reverend Minister.



The query was anchored on the latest Biblical reference the Minister resorted to whiles defending himself in Parliament during the debate on a vote of censure brought against him by the Minority Caucus.



In concluding his defense, the all-white clad embattled minister said: “Mr. Speaker, the Lord is gracious and compassionate, Mr. Speaker, the Lord is slow to anger and rich in love. Mr. Speaker, it is such love that we must show to those who have brought us here.



“The Lord has given Ghanaians a spirit of courage, love and self-discipline. We must pray for the Holy Spirit to strengthen us to love all our neighbours…Mr. Speaker, my defense and I thank you for this opportunity, God bless us and bless our homeland Ghana.”



A clip of his words shared by Accra-based TV3 became the center around which tweeps asked why he was always resorting to spirituality at a time Ghanaians were reeling under the weight of economic hardship.



For some critics, they accused the minister of abusing the Lord’s name whiles others said his action was increasingly making a mockery of the name of the Lord.



One rhetorical question that run through most commenters was whether Ofori-Atta was a Finance Minister or a Reverend Minister.



The Majority Caucus after the debate on the censure motion walked out of the House before the voting was conducted leaving only 136 Minority MPs who voted en bloc for the motion.



It turned out that the motion failed because they could not garner the two-thirds threshold needed to validate the motion.



NPP MPs have been trending on Twitter since after the vote till this morning (December 9, 2022), they MPs are being accused of double-dealing given that they are on record to have stated that the embattled minister must be relieved of his post but failed to join their colleagues to remove him.



See some reactions below:





This man has turned into a Rev. Minister instead of Finance Minister. Would someone tell him he is misusing the name of God? He’s made Christians the jokes of this country. — Kwaku Brobbey (@KBrobbeA) December 8, 2022

Harvest committee chairman,National Cathedral — WZRD of Codes⚜️ (@g_ohmzy) December 8, 2022

these are the people denting your religion. not the ordinary ghanaian who has questions to ask under said religion. look at our finance minister. he switched to a pastor, just to get away from accountability. ffs! https://t.co/eSkfSeiChE — ‏ً (@GR8MVN) December 9, 2022

Chief prayer officer. — Philip Ashon (@KofiAshon) December 8, 2022

If Ibi this we Dey want like Obinim go be finance minister. Clown ???? https://t.co/ZOzHGeswHq — Mummy’s Son™ (@Somali_AK47) December 8, 2022

Ah chale which finance minister quotes bibles verses constantly instead of giving us explanations and solutions. If he was working for JP Morgan would he go to an AGM and spit Bible verses smh — Teddy Vaé ???????? (@Togbe_Attikesse) December 8, 2022

The bible he quotes will be his fall. You can't mock God o...never! — !Lazy???????? (@_lazyProgrammer) December 8, 2022

This statement is irritating. As a leader self discipline and transparency should be applied.. God works with the heart not the perfection of prayer. It’s 2022 we are clearly doing the wrong thing, The Holy Spirit has departed from Ghana .. worsening facilities by the day — michelleobama2.0 (@wesealedgenesis) December 9, 2022

Rydee man turn Reverend minister dey preach for parliament ???????? — yhawspanky (@SpankyYhaw) December 9, 2022

SARA