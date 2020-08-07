General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Final year students misbehaving because they were promised an easy way - NDC

Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kwaku Boahen has alleged the violence and attacks on officials in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination is as a result of a failed promise given the candidates.



He claims the government assured the students they would be given the questions prior to the examination but when the promise failed, the students went on rampage, destroying school property and attacking officials.



Despite the statements issued by WAEC disputing the leakage of examination questions, Mr. Boahen who is also a teacher claims the leakage was true but WAEC after realising they would have been humiliated changed the questions and when the students discovered they have been deceived, they went berserk.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the situation did not allow the students to prepare adequately for their exams because of the promise they were given.



”The government has failed. They lack an understanding of education. When they decided to give the students past questions, we spoke against it but they failed to heed to our advice".



"Somer of the teachers told us the students were only depending on the past questions and were not concentrating on what they were being thought. We have to blame the government for this brouhaha.”





