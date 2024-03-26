Final year student sneaks out of school, dies after jumping fence wall

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku

A 19-year-old final-year student of the Esiama Senior High Technical School in Ellembelle district, Philip Armah Ludtroth, met his untimely death when he attempted to jump the school's fence wall.



He was from Tarkwa in the Western Region.



Sources close to the media said that Philip Armah Ludtroth attempted to jump the school's wall to buy gari outside the school premises, but unfortunately landed on his neck and sustained a severe neck sprain.



The District Director of Education, Wilfred Adodoadji, confirmed the incident to this reporter in Ellembelle.



He said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, adding that that day was declared Heroes Day in the school.



The event, which is celebrated annually, is an occasion to honour retirees of the Ghana Education Service and current members of the GES in the Ellembelle District.



The director said the mother of the deceased visited the school with provisions for her child but was not allowed to see him since it was not a weekend.



Mr. Adodoadji said the school's security later handed over the provisions to the boy after the program.



However, Philip tried to sneak out of the school premises during the night by jumping the school fence wall, but unfortunately landed on his neck and sustained a neck sprain.



The director said he was rushed to a clinic at Esiama but was referred to St. Martin's de Porres Hospital at Eikwe, where he was pronounced dead.



The body of the late Philip has been deposited at the Eikwe Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.