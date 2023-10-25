Final funeral rites for the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III begin today

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga Traditional Council has announced the commencement and the processes for the funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



According to the council, the final funeral rites which began on October 15, 2023, will continue through to October 31, 2023, with the main burial taking place on October 28, 2023.



During a press conference held in Accra, Sylvester Parker-Allotey, the Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Mantse, highlighted some activities that will be ensured throughout the funeral period.



The rites will begin with a procession accompanied by Asafo companies (warriors) parading the streets of Accra. The group will be followed by market women offering foodstuffs and other items to the traditional council as part of the funeral rites.



Throughout the period of the funeral, there will be a ban on funerals and noise making.



On October 28, 2023, traders were required to keep their shops closed in honour of the Ga Manye. Only traders, banks, table-top food vendors, and health facilities, including hospitals and pharmacies, are exempted from the closure order.



“We hereby announce that on Saturday, October 28, 2023, all commercial activities within Greater Accra will be suspended as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to our beloved queen. We acknowledge that this funeral is not merely an event but a celebration of the cherished values and principles that the late Ga Manye upheld,” Sylvester Parker-Allotey said.



There will also be a curfew in the Greater Accra region on Saturday, October 28 from 6 pm. The Ga State thus calls on the public to support the family and the traditional council by complying with the directive to close all shops, ensuring a peaceful funeral process on Saturday.



On Sunday, October 29, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church, followed by further traditional rites.



The Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence.



Her 59-year reign was marked by a dedication to public and voluntary service, with a focus on promoting peace, education, and opportunities for young people, especially girls.



Chiefs, queen mothers, and elders from Otublohum and Akwamuman in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions have expressed their condolences to the Ga State and signed the book of condolence on behalf of the late Ga Manye.



