Filing of presidential nominations slated for Monday, October 5

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has announced that filing of nomination forms for presidential and parliamentary candidates for this year’s general elections will begin on Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.



Addressing journalists at the EC’s headquarters on Monday, September 14, Chair of the Commission Jean Mensa announced that the nomination forms will be available on the EC’s website from 6:00pm Monday.



But candidates can only access the forms via unique passwords to be made available to general secretaries of the various political parties.

Independent candidates, Mrs Mensa stressed, can access the passwords from the IT department of the Commission.



She observed that the Commission has introduced new measures in an effort to reduce human contact and human traffic in a general commitment to ensure a Covid-19-free exercise.



She said on days to receive nominations at the party’s headquarters for the presidential aspirants, the time will be between 9:00am and 12:00noon and 2:00pm and 5:00pm each day.



All candidates are to submit the forms in quadruplicates, the Chair of the Commission indicated.



Parliamentary aspirants are expected to submit their nominations at to the District Returning Officers.



Presidential aspirants will file at GH¢100,000 while parliamentary candidates will file at GH¢10,000.

