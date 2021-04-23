File legal submissions – Court orders AG, lawyers of Rasta student in suit against Achimota School

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Attorney General and lawyer for the Rasta students, Tyron Marhguy who sued Achimota School have been ordered by the court to file their submissions in the case.



Authorities at Achimota School had turned away the students, asking them to cut off their hair as it is against its rules and regulations – or find another school for them.



This has caused public outrage as many have lambasted the School for refusing to admit the two students just because of their dreadlocks.



Many have also described the School’s decision as harsh and incoherent and only seeks to deny the two boys access to secondary education.



On Friday, April 23, the Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over by Lady Gifty Addo, gave the parties up to Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to file their legal arguments to enable the court to sit on Friday, April 30, 2021.



The Achimota School, in an affidavit, testified to by its Deputy Director in charge of Admissions, Paul Abankwah, is urging the court not to grant any of the reliefs being sought by Tyron Marhguy.



The school argued in the affidavit that Tyron Marhguy has not yet complied with the admission protocols of the school, which is the actual reason he has not been admitted yet.



Mr. Abankwah further said in his affidavit that Tyron Marhguy has, to date, neither completed nor returned to the administration of Achimota school, the Acceptance of Admission Form.



