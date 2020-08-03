Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Fiifi Fiavi-Kwetey donates 18 laptops, printers and cash to NDC

Fiifi Fiavi-Kwetey, MP for Ketu South

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received from the member of parliament (MP) for the second largest constituencies in the Volta region, Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi-Kwetey some eighteen Hewlett-Packard (HP) laptops, laserjet printer/scanner, a desktop computer and an amount of Ghc5,000.00, aimed to canvass the on-going voter registration exercise and campaign activities in the region.



The items were received by the party's secretariat on Sunday, 2 August 2020 at the Regional party headquarters in Ho, which will be disbursed to all eighteen constituencies in the region and the cash to support the party in the voter exercise registration activities.



Speaking on violent actions that has engulfed some registration centres across the country and the alleged Military intimidations especially in his area, the Ketu South constituency, the MP said he is not surprised the government has to finds means to disenfranchise the constituents, especially the Voltarians by tagging them as foreigners.



" It doesn't come to me as a surprise, because when you create the impression that the only reason why you have lost elections in the past is because aliens, foreigners came to voted against you and then now, you do everything possible to prevent those aliens from voting and you come to realise that the numbers that are registering are still continuing, even though you have blocked the borders, you have sent soldiers so called preventing people from coming, the people in Ketu South continue to come out in their numbers. There is nothing we can do except to try to use some of this practice that they are using, going to literally disturbing people in the queues telling them that they are not Ghanaians, they cannot register"



He accused the Nana Addo led government of setting a "tribal agenda" which will discourage peace and unity in the country saying the NPP is only desperate for power " … this tells you that is a tribal agenda that the NPP is pushing, and that is unfortunate. This is a country that has one destiny, made of one people, we have lived together, worked together, contributed together for the country and we should not allow a desperation for power to split us. Unity is our strength and unfortunately it does not appear that Nana Addo and this government understand the need for keeping this country together " he said.



On his part, the Vice Chairman of the Volta NDC, George Loh who received the items on the behalf of the party thanked for the intervention and noted that all the materials are key in winning the come December election hence the MP has come to the aid of the party at the right moment.



Prior to Fiifi Fiavi-Kwetey's donation, the flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama has also donated some eighteen motorcycles and Lenovo laptops to all eighteen constituencies in the Volta region and eight to the Oti region, aimed to carry out door to door campaign ahead of the polls in December.

