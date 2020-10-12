Regional News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: GNA

Fifty-One Parliamentary aspirants file nominations in Upper East



A total of 51 Parliamentary Candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the 15 parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region in the December 2020 polls.



Out of the 51 candidates, six are females while 45 are males.



According to the Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC), the filing of nominations ended on Friday, October 9, 2020, but still pending clearance from the Commission.



Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional Director of the Commission, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga said, only the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed aspirants in all the 15 constituencies while four people filed as Independent Candidates.



For the Builsa South Constituency, three people, Dr Clement Abas Apaak of the NDC, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba of the NPP, and Mr Zong Alhassan of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) filed their nomination forms.



In the Builsa North Constituency, four people, Mr James Agalga of the NDC, Mr James Maurice Abakisi of the NPP, Mr Joseph Ransford Asnok of PNC and Mr Simon Gibson Anuegabey, an Independent Candidate would be contesting when cleared by the EC.



In the Navrongo Central Constituency, the aspirants are Mr Samson Tangombu Chiragia of the NDC, Ms Tangoba Abayage of the NPP and Madam Susan Gariba Kumbirizegh of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).



For Chiana-Paga Constituency, Mr Thomas Addah Dalu of the NDC, Mr Robert Apechira Aloo of the NPP, Mr Elvis Akumyire Abagumbire of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and Mr Patrick Bugayire Akwoyire of the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG).



In the Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo of the NDC, Mr Rex Asanga of the NPP, Mr Francis Ayadago of the LPG and Madam Latifa Abdul-Rahman of the CPP would be contesting for the seat while in the Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine of the NDC and Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole of the NPP have filed.



For the Bongo Constituency, the candidates are, Mr Edward Abambire Bawa of the NDC, Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa of the NPP, Mr George A-enbinge Afari of the PPP and Mr Richard Kamah of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



In the Talensi Constituency, the aspirants are Mr Benson Tongo Baba of the NDC, Mr Thomas Pearson Duanab Wuni of the NPP and Mr Michael Wombeogo of the PPP while Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane of the NDC and Mr Boniface Adagbila Gambila of the NPP have also filed in the Nabdam Constituency.



For the Zebilla Constituency, those who filed are, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka of the NDC, Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo of the NPP, Mr Benjamin Anafo of the CPP and Mr Karim Mahamadu Aduku of the National Democratic Party (NDP).



In the Bawku Central the aspirants are, Mr Mahama Ayariga of the NDC, Madam Agbanina Gabiana Abugri of the NPP, Mr Daniel Kwesi Ayabah of the GUM Party, Mr Kasim Siniwani of the LPG and Mr Isaac Kaame of the NDP.



For the Pusiga Constituency, they are Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamga of the NDC, Mr Abdul-Karim Zanin Daubiure of the NPP, Mr Moses Azuma Musa of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr John Aguri of the PNC, and Mr Simon Atingban Akunye, an Independent Candidate.



For the Garu Constituency, Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akuka of the NDC, Mr Musah Osman of the NPP, and Mr Dominic Azimbe Azumah, an Independent Candidate filed their nomination forms.



Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba of the NDC and Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka of the NPP have filed in the Tempane Constituency while Mr Robert Baba Kuganab-lem of the NDC, Mr Abdulai Abanga of the NPP, and Mr John Ayeeda Ayebilla, an Independent Candidate filed in the Binduri Constituency.





