General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Feminists to ‘roast’ Akufo-Addo as only 8 women make it into his ministerial list

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Only eight women made it to the list of Ministers in the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and this is likely to rile some feminists who have been pushing the women agenda.



Out of the eight women yet to be named, six are Ministers of State whiles two of them are Regional Ministers.



There has been a campaign on social media to get the President to nominate a huge number of women in his government for the second term. This campaign is led by feminists groups.



There were calls on the President to nominate women to influential Ministries because women have the capabilities to contribute immensely to the development of the country.



The President, according to a statement from the Communications Director at the Presidency, the President will present his list of Ministers to Parliament Thursday pending their approval.



The statement from the Presidency said that the President in an appropriate time will present the list of people he has considered for Deputy Ministers of State to Parliament.



