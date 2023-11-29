Feminist CSOs hold National Forum on gender-based violence

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Alliance of Feminist Civil Society Organisations (AFCSOs), in collaboration with Plan Ghana, has held a one-day national forum on gender-based violence.



The event, held at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, was part of activities to mark the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign and saw the attendance and participation of various stakeholders.



The Executive Director of AFCSOs, Alimatu Issahak, emphasized the significance of the event in the overall objective of the UN's 16 Days of Activism to combat gender-based violence.



She stated, "The entire period between November 25 to December 10 has been set aside to highlight various forms of gender-based violence within our communities. So it is an opportunity for every actor to take a position against gender-based violence and condemn such troubling acts, as well as propose various innovative ideas to end gender-based violence, specifically against men and women."



The Head of the Child Marriage Unit at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Saphia Tamimu, noted the prevalence of gender-based violence against women and the need to wage a fight against it.



She stated, "The canker of violence against women and girls transcends continents, countries, cultures, religion, races, ethnicities, and people, from which Ghana is not exempted."



Citing data from the 2016 Ghana Domestic Violence Survey and the 2014 Demographic Health Survey, Tamimu highlighted the alarming figures on domestic violence and socio-cultural norms contributing to justifying violence.



During a welcome statement, Esinam Ahiadorme of Plan Ghana, outlined the challenges confronting communities in dealing with gender-based violence and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in addressing the issue.



"Sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against women and girls, remains a pervasive violation of human rights globally and in Ghana, affecting more than one in three women," She stated.







In a panel discussion, experts and opinion leaders from various backgrounds brought their expertise to bear in outlining issues of gender-based violence, factors promoting it, the challenges in fighting it, and potential solutions.



The panel members included Saphia Tamimu of the Gender Ministry, Lawyer Joyce Bawa Mogtari (aide and Spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama), Justice Agbezuge (Programme Management Specialist at Peace and Governance), and Chief Superintendent Owusuaa Kyeremeh (National Coordinating Director of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service)."