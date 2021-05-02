Fellow Ghanaians, Prez Akufo-Addo has not addressed the nation on coronavirus for two months

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s been 63 days since the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, spoke to Ghanaians on measures government is taking to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.



What used to be a regular date with the President every two weeks, where Ghanaians hear him begin his address with ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ has turned into a 2 month ‘no show’.



In his last address to the nation on February 28, 2021, the president revealed that government had secured vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic and stated how the vaccines would be rolled out.



The President went further to urge Ghanaians not to stop wearing nose masks and keep observing social distance in public. He also reiterated that the country’s borders, beaches and drinking pubs remained closed.



However, two months after rolling out the first batch of vaccines, Ghanaians are not certain of when the next shot of the coronavirus vaccines would be rolled out.



Although the Health Minister has revealed that President Akufo-Addo is making personal diplomatic efforts to ensure the country gets the second dose of the coronavirus vaccines, the silence of the president has become a worry to many.



Despite not being able to hold his ritual address to the nation on measures being taken by government to fight coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo noted in his speech at the National May Day celebration that the state is working hard to procure the vaccines.



“International vaccine politics and the unpredictability of the supply chain means that we have not been able to procure the vaccines according to the schedule we have envisage. But I want to assure the nation that your government is working hard to secure the vaccines so we can hope to our country, our economy and lives to the normalcy we desire,” Nana Addo stated.



Meanwhile, the closure of borders, beaches and drinking pubs have placed some business owners on the fence waiting on the President to lift the ban as restrictions across the world continue to ease.



