General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

Federation of Muslim Councils declares prayers for peaceful elections

File photo of Mosque

The umbrella body of Muslim organisations in Ghana, the Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC) has declared Friday, December 4, as a special day of Muslim prayers to Allah for enhanced peace ahead of, during and after the December 7 General Election.



Imams across the country, the Council advised should, therefore, devote their Friday Prayer Khutbahs (sermons) to peace and the repugnance of violence in the elections.



A statement signed by Al-Hajj Muhammad A. Kpakpo Addo, Secretary-General, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the relatively peaceful conduct of the Special Voting exercise held across the country on Tuesday, December 1, for personnel from the various security agencies, journalists and officials of the Electoral Commission was commendable.



The Council, therefore, urged all Muslims, especially the youth, to continue to comport themselves and not to engage "in any form violence now, during and even after the elections".

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.