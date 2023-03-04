Fear and panic has gripped NPP over Mahama’s campaign launch, they’ve planned a retereat – NDC MP

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, says the launch of the campaign of former President John Dramani Mahama has sent fear and panic in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said when former President John Dramani Mahama announced to the Minority that he was contesting, the elephant family held a meeting to discuss the announcement.



Dr Apaak stated that the official campaign launch of John Mahama has sent fear and panic in the NPP.





To address the challenge, the NPP, the lawmaker said, have planned a retreat over the weekend to strategise on what to do next.



In a tweet, he said ”When JM met NDC MPs to declare his intentions to contest for the Flagbearership of the NDC YAANUM called an urgent meeting. Now that JM has launched his campaign YAANUM will likely hold a retreat over the weekend. JM is the IT, they know it, we know it, Ghanaians know it #JM2024.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, launched his campaign to lead the National Democratic Party (NDC) in the 2024 Presidential election at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).



John Mahama pledged to run a lean government and a “government not on sloganeering but with the full force of action.”



John Mahama promised to eliminate the benefits enjoyed by Article 71 holders, abolish the ex-gratia system, and work hard to restore trust in all public institutions.



He stated that he would investigate how public funds were spent, including COVID-19 expenditures, and broaden the scope for tolerance and criticism, particularly in the media.



The former President is being contested by Dr Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, Kojo Bonsu, former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and a businessman from the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.