Father of dreadlocked student considers private school for son

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The father of one of the dreadlocked students denied admission to Achimota School has indicated that he is considering sending his child to a private school if authorities of the School are insisting not to admit his son.



Authorities at Achimota School had turned away the students, asking them to cut off their hair as it is against its rules and regulations – or find another school for them.



This has caused public outrage as many have lambasted the School for refusing to admit the two students just because of their dreadlocks.



Many have also described the School’s decision as harsh and incoherent and only seeks to deny the two boys access to secondary education.



Reacting to the development against his child on the Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Wednesday, March 24, Ras Aswad Nkrabea expressed fret over the situation and vowed to stop pursuing getting his child admitted to Achimota School if the school prohibits students with dreadlocks.



He has thus described the situation as a class prejudice where the big men in the society look down on average poor people and take advantage of everything.



He indicated that the family is terribly surprised at the situation but they would continue pursuing the case at the court for redress.



Nonetheless, he indicated that his child is psychological down by what is happening but the family is considering getting an admission in a private school for him to continue his secondary education.







“I am in talks with two private Senior High Schools who are ready and have agreed to admit my child to continue his education irrespective of what has happened.”



Ras Nkrabea is of the view that the principal and some of the teachers in Achimota School even don’t understand what is going on, stressing that the mission schools are still propagating the agenda of the colonialists in Christianizing Africans and taking away their rich heritage.



Ras Nkrabea was quick to add that he would allow his child to attend Achimota SHS if the school authorities rescind their decision and promise to respect everyone’s right.