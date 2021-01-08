General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Father of Jinapors opens up about his NPP, NDC sons; gives credit to his wife

John and Samuel Jinapor are both members of parliament

Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area Buipewura Jinapor II has for the first time come public to react to the victory of his two sons, John Abdulai Jinapor and Samuel Abu Jinapor in the just-ended parliamentary elections.



The two brothers were on Thursday among 275 lawmakers sworn into office in the Eight Parliament under the Fourth Republic though from opposing political parties.



Their father indicates that the feet chalked by the two brothers has brought joy and utmost happiness to the Jinapor family.



Whereas the senior John and a former Deputy Minister of Power belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the younger one and Deputy Chief of Staff is loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the traditional ruler who is a retired police officer says “I wish to congratulate all MPs within the Savannah enclave and beyond for a successful swearing-in ceremony of Members of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana yesterday 7th January, 2021 most especially, my beloved sons Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor and Lawyer Abu Jinapor representing Yapei/Kusawgu and Damongo Constituencies respectively”



He added “I wish them well in their new role bestowed upon them by their constituents and pray for God’s guidance and protection against all odds that may come their way. Let me again use this opportunity to wholeheartedly acknowledge the immense contribution of my beloved beautiful wife Alice Achulo Jinapor for her patience, dedication, care, and love towards making this dream a reality.



Finally, let me hasten to add that, I can’t hide my outmost joy and happiness you have brought to the family”