Father and son survive ghastly accident at Taifa Junction

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A middle-aged man and his 10-year-old son have been involved in an accident at Taifa Junction



• The accident occurred when a trailer lost its control bumped into the car the two were travelling in



• The incident has been reported to the Mile 7 police station for further investigation.



A Judicial service branded saloon vehicle with the registration number GV 629-14 has been involved in an accident with a trailer loaded with bags of cement whose registration is AS 5051-T on the Taifa Junction in Accra.



According to reports, a middle-aged man with his 10-year-old son were in the saloon car when the accident occurred at about 3:30 pm on May 29, 2021.



Eyewitness say, the trailer lost its control while in the inner lane of the road and bumped into the saloon car on the outer lane of the road dragging it for about 70 metres.



“It all started when the trailer lost its control, I can’t tell if it was the driver's fault but he said he lost his control due to a brake failure and before we realised the accident occurred. But the man and his son did not get hurt they were rescued through the help of the people around. We didn’t see any physical injury from any of them, they looked okay and we thank God for that. It is only the vehicle that got damaged,” a witness said.



Meanwhile, the driver of the saloon car has reported the case to the Mile 7 police station.



