General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Father Campbell shares how he won the hearts of prostitutes to Christ

Rev Father Andrew Campbell

Catholic Missionary and Founder of Lepers Aid Committee, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell has shared his touching story of how he drew prostitutes to Christ.



Speaking to Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show, he narrated: “I talk to them, sit down with them. They make their confession saying ‘father we don’t want to stay in this profession. We want to do good work’. These are the things they will tell you. ‘Saturday night, we go to work. Sunday we don’t even bath and go to church’. On Sunday, they will meet me and say, ‘hi father. Don’t you remember us? You met us last night’”.



According to him, though some people criticise him if they see him associating with them, he tells them that it is what he has been mandated to do: to pray with these ones and give them hope.



“I tell them that the fruit of my works is to get them from the streets. I am not there to judge people. I am there to help people get off the streets”, he added.



Father Campbell, who is from Dublin, Ireland, arrived in Ghana on 13 October 1971.



He has acquired Ghanaian citizenship and founded the Lepers Aid Committee to raise funds for cured lepers.





