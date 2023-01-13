Fatal accident kills 7 at Gomoa Antseadze

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An accident at Gomoa Antseadze near Apam in the Central Region has claimed 7 lives.



The tragic incident which occurred on Thursday, January 12, 2023, involved a Sprinter mini bus with registration number GW7920-22, which veered off into the bush while travelling from Mankessim towards Accra, graphiconline reports.



Fire service personnel reportedly arrived at the accident scene at about 8pm following a report by the [passer-by at the Apam Fire Station.



According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Division Officer III, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the station quickly dispatched the rescue team to the scene and observed a Sprinter minibus was involved in an accident with a number of the passengers trapped in the vehicle.



He said the police carried the dead to the morgue.



Meanwhile, 8 people including an infant have reportedly sustained some injuries.



NYA/WA



