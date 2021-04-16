Farouk Mahama snubbed In Akufo-Addo’s government

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ibrahim Yusif, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in Northern Region Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama has been snubbed by government in the ongoing Ministerial appointments despite the family ties with the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.



Credible information gathered indicates that many of the constituents in Yendi had tipped the son of late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama as one of the dynamic leaders from the Northern Region to catch the President’s eye during the announcement of the Ministerial list.



However, when the Presidency announced the list and his name was not captured, they still waited with baited breath with optimism that he could make it in the Deputy Ministerial list.



Unfortunately, information gathered from the corridors of power and in NPP circles indicate that the lawmaker who obtained the highest votes during the 2020 Parliamentary elections will not make it in the government.



Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama obtained 40,624 votes representing 60.14 in percentage terms. This figure represented the highest votes obtained by any single Parliamentary candidate in the Northern Region.



This historic performance, coupled with the contribution made, and influence the late former Vice President had in the NPP are not enough to make the lawmaker attractive to President Akufo-Addo for any Ministerial appointment.



Consequently, tongues are wagging in Yendi, and angry supporters of the youthful MP, lacing their shoes to hit the street in protest against what they describe as vile decision made by government to snub the dynamic politician.



Historically, the Lidra family has been very supportive of the NPP in mobilizing both funding and fans for execution of political campaign in electioneering period since the emergence of Aliu Mahama as one of the forces of power and influence in Northern Ghana.



Although government has remained tight lipped with the list of Deputy Ministerial nominees, snippets of information suggests Farouk Aliu Mahama has not been considered for any position as being held by his support base.



Sources say, he was approached with a board Chairmanship position and he declined considering the enormous contribution he made to secure victory for the party in the Northern Region.







Close associates of the lawmaker have also been highly disappointed in the administration of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for not paying the young politician back with the hardwork he put up to guarantee the NPP the second term victory.



Many people up North have suspected that the Facebook post authored by Farouk Aliu Mahama might have given an indication and the impression that he has been sidelined in the composition of the current government.



He wrote “You fought for and bankrolled a bewildered party into power after three decades of opposition. Though disfavored by party, you fought on till you gave up the ghost in the trail of campaign in the run up to the 2012 polls.



We knew what you stood for-clean heart for party, the rank and file. So we stand with you, in spirit, to ensure the continuity of your legacy. Daddy, it is with grave sadness I inform you today that the very people you died fighting for sit aloof while your LEGACY is being trampled upon like children of lesser gods.



We take solace in the fact that they have legacies too and will want them protected far after they are gone. May theirs not be treated with iron-fist like yours is treated today. The Godly spirits that lifted you higher up will protect your legacy too and make them blossom. This, for me, constitute a message on the state of your legacy “



Although it’s unclear what could be the next line of action of the constituents and particularly followers of Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, the simmering anger could force out the beast in them, and beating of war drums against the snobbish decision could have dire consequences on NPP in Yendi and Northern Region.