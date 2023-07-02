Farouk Aliu Mahama donates new branded pick up to Bawumia 2024 campaign

Politics of Sunday, 2 July 2023

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has donated a brand-new Mitsubishi Pickup to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to support the 2024 Presidential Campaign of the Vice President.



Dr Bawumia is tipped to emerge as the next flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections, and with campaign activities intensifying, Farouk Aliu Mahama is donating the high-performing vehicle to support the campaign.



The vehicle is to support operational activities of the Bawumia 2024 campaign in the Eastern corridor of the country, which includes the Yendi, Bimbila, Zabzugu, Wulensi, Kpandai constituencies, among others.



The Yendi MP has already branded the vehicle, brandishing it with pictures of Dr. Bawumia and a campaign slogan, Next To Lead boldly written on the cars.



Farouk Aliu Mahama is one of the most formidable northern MPs, having turned the Yendi Constituency into a fortress for the NPP by winning the last two elections by emphatic margins.



He has vowed to use his influence, together with other MPs to support and ensure a decisive victory for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming NPP Primaries.