Regional News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Abdul Hanan, Contributor

Farouk Aliu Mahama cuts sod for emergency & trauma center at Yendi hospital

Farouk Aliu Mahama cutting sod for the construction of Emergency and Trauma Center

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi has break ground for the construction of an ultramodern Emergency and Trauma Center at the Yendi Municipal Hospital to improve access to quality healthcare.



The project is in partnership with the Global Mission and Resources Center and Mission:318, a US-based Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).



Speaking after the ceremony on Tuesday, 23rd February, Mr Mahama noted the development is aimed at increasing the sustainable infrastructural development of the Yendi Hospital.



The lawmaker also reiterated his commitment to work with both public and private entities to achieve his vision of a New Yendi City (NYC).



“As I have maintained, I am committed to work with all development-oriented entities, public or private, to build the New Yendi City. We will work to ensure that the relationship and collaboration between these organizations and the people of Yendi will continue to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people,” he stated.



According to the lawmaker, then facility will be fitted with modern equipment, beds and the posting of more medical staff to the hospital.



Mr Mahama further added, “Block by block, bit by bit, unit by unit, together, we will transform the Yendi Hospital to an ultra-modern status that will serve both the primary and secondary essential health needs of the people in the Eastern Corridor.”



However, Alhaji Farouk Mahama also presented 200 bags of cement and GHc50,000 for work for construction to begin.



Medical Superintendent of Yendi Municipal Hospital, Dr Ayuba S. Abdulai commended the MP, Mission:318 and Global Missions and Resources Center for the intervention.



He intimated the facility when completed when boast both human and logistical resource development of Yendi Municipal Hospital in healthcare delivery.



Currently, The Yendi Municipal Hospital serves as a referral centre for other districts such as Bimbila, Gusheigu, Mion, Karaga, Saboba, Tatale, Zabzugu etc.