Regional News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Abdul Hanan, Contributor

Farouk Aliu Mahama begins thanksgiving tour in Yendi

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama exchanging pleasantries with some chiefs and people of Yendi

The Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern has embarked on a thanksgiving tour to express gratitude to electorates for his victory in the just-ended December 2020 elections.



Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama began the exercise at the Gbewaa Palace where he called on the Overload of Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa-Naa Abubakari II on Sunday, 17th January, 2020.



He also visited Zohe-Naa Abdulai and Kuga-Naa as well as other Chiefs and opinion leaders and thanked them for their role in the peaceful conduct of the polls.



“I’m using this opportunity to express appreciation to the electorates of Yendi for reposing confidence in me and President Akufo-Addo in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections,” Mr Mahama said.



“During this period I will be visiting all electoral areas in the constituency for voting massively for the NPP,” he added.



So far, Alhaji Farouk Mahama has visited Adiboo, Gbungbaliga, Kpalbilogni, Kpanjamba, Nakpachei, Ngani, and Zugu in the Yendi Municipality.



However, the former Deputy Procurement Manager at Cocoabod commended constituency executives, campaign team members, electoral area and polling station executives for their hard work in securing victory.



The son of late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama replaced former NPP MP and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Habib Tijani who served two terms in parliament.



