Farmer shoots 42-year-old wife to death

The culprit has been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command

A 35-year-old farmer has shot his 42-year-old wife to death at Akyem Nkroso-Abessim in the Eastern region for unknown reasons.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, while confirming the case to Daily Guide said the culprit, who bolted after committing the crime, has been arrested.



He also noted that the farmer, after the murderous act on Tuesday, December 5, 2020, disappeared from the family house.



The farmer is said to have tried committing suicide but luck eluded him as he rather fell unconscious.



Some youth in the area, upon seeing the lifeless body rushed him to the Apedwa health centre where he is receiving treatment under police guard.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, Abena Owusua, has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

