Farmer remanded over offensive statement against chief

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has remanded Kojo Armoh, a 35-year-old farmer into police custody for allegedly making an offensive statement about Nana Kojo Meah III, the Chief of Boinso, in the Aowin Municipality, Western North Region.



Armoh, a resident of Boinso who was charged with offensive conduct, pleaded not guilty.



Earlier, the court presided over by Lawrence Buanor-Buer, granted the accused bail of GH￠10,000 with one surety, and ordered that Armoh should be accompanied by his elders to visit the chief’s palace and render unqualified apology customarily.



Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, who led prosecution prayed the court to rescind the decision and rather remand Armoh.



The court agreed and the accused would re-appear before the court on February 2, 2024.



On January 11, 2024, at about 19:34 hours, a witness in the case and two others saw Armoh standing amid many people at “City Office” a popular area at Boinso making an audio recording with his mobile phone and insulting the complainant.



Detective Chief Inspector Agyare said the witness informed Nana Meah III and he came over to verify what he heard, met Armoh lambasting him and his elders without any proof.



He said Nana Meah III felt humiliated, reported the incident at the Boinso Police Post, but the case was later referred to the Enchi District Police Command for further investigations.



The court heard that the complainant produced the audio recordings Armoh made to the police, and statements were taken from him and the witnesses as well.



Prosecution said the audio recordings were made in Brosah language and it was translated by an independent person in Enchi as follows: “The elders of Boinso are senseless, they cannot think for themselves. The Omanhene of Enchi is controlling them. Duncan, if he is Odikro or chief, no one knows. Duncan is a drunkard like me.”



Armoh was picked by the police and confirmed that he made the audio recordings based on the love he had for the residents of Boinso community.



Detective Chief Inspector Agyare, said Armoh that alleged Nana Meah III brought illegal miners to prospect for gold in a forest reserve at Boinso, but he together with some youth of the town objected and drove the miners away.



Armoh claimed that after that Nana Meah III engaged a timber contractor with the intent to cut trees from the same forest and they again stood against that idea.



The prosecutor said Armoh posted the audio recordings to “Boinso world,” a social media handle created by a section of Boinso residents where they share ideas and address pressing issues in the community.