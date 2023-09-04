Farmer, 35, commits suicide at Kunsu

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 35-year-old farmer has allegedly committed suicide at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, who has been identified as Akomea was reported to have hanged himself with a sponge on Saturday, September 2, 2023.



In an interview with Philip Darlington, a student journalist at the Kumasi-based OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies said the deceased left behind a wife and three children who are currently in the Northern part of the country where he hails from.



Some residents, however, noted that they had no idea what might have caused the man to take his life.



The body has since been retrieved from the scene by the police in the area.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards