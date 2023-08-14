Family of miner killed by unregistered vehicle demands justice

Regional News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A family at Akwatia in the Eastern Region is demanding justice after a gruesome knockdown by an unregistered vehicle claimed the life of their 42-year-old brother and husband.



The unregistered car reportedly knocked down the deceased, who was a miner and a pillion on a motorbike together with the rider on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The accident happened in a sharp curve when the vehicle reportedly veered off its lane and crashed into the rider. The impact of the crash was so severe that it severed the leg of the deceased in the process.



Isaac Wuba, the pillion, died on the spot with the rider sustaining a serious left leg fracture.



The family of the victim is however accusing the Kade police of allegedly attempting to cover up the case and deny them the deserved justice.



A distraught sister of Wuba, narrating the incident, said the wife of the deceased called to inform her of the tragedy where they upon reaching the accident scene discovered the remnants of the crash.



“We were called around 9 [am] on Saturday, that my brother had been involved in an accident, his wife informed us that his severed leg was still lying at the accident spot, we found the motor in the bush and dragged it to the roadside…[we found] his wellington boot lying on the ground, we found the severed leg and together with the wellington boot went to the hospital where we discovered that my brother had died,” she recounted.



Demanding government intervention in ensuring justice, the distressed sister appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the perpetrator of the heinous accident was brought to book.



Isaac Wuba left behind a pregnant wife and five children.



Richard Tobayas, the rider and resident of Akwatia, speaking from his hospital bed at the GCD hospital at Akwatia recounted how the offending driver veered from his lane and hit them, killing his friend and injuring him in the process.



“On Saturday, my friend and I were on our way to work, upon reaching a curve, I noticed that a private car was approaching from the other direction, he veered off his lane into ours, I initially managed to avoid him but he rammed into us. My friend died and suffered a broken leg,” narrated the victim, adding that he was rushed to the health facility by the driver who hit them.



He added that hospital authorities are demanding an amount of GH₵ 20,000 to treat his fractured leg out of which his employee has deposited GH₵10,000.



Appealing to the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, Richard who maintains that the driver was at fault demanded: “The police must do a thorough inquiry into the accident, the fault wasn’t from us, he was at fault, he rammed into us while I was in my lane.



Former Member of Parliament for the Area, Ama Sey is one of many sympathizers who have visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them over their loss.