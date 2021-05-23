Family of 2 Tempane paralysed boys receive GH¢8,000 donation after GhanaWeb report

Regional News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

• GhanaWeb has been able to raise an amount of GH¢8,000 for the two boys Yenkyela Mindom, 11, and Sanbir Mindom, 9



• The donation came from readers who got touched by the report



• The mother will use part of the money to start a business





An amount of GH¢8,000 which has been raised through a report GhanaWeb published about two paralysed brothers from Tubong in the Tempane District has been presented to the family.



The donation came from readers who got touched by the report and decided to donate to support the family take care of the sick children.



GH¢2,373 was received as donations through the Mobile Money number provided in the story, with GH¢5,627 (700 Pounds) being donations from Mr. Osman Wireku Oppong, his wife- Nadeen Nana Yaa Oppong, Children – Nadeera Nana Yaa Oppong and Hafsa Animah Andoh and some family friends all from Walsall in the United Kingdom.



The family friends include; Dr. Naseer, Dr. Azher Sidiq, Mr. Hamid Tariq, Mr. Nadim Tariq and Taha Syed Ahmad.



On May 5th, 2021, our Upper East Regional Correspondent Senyalah Castro reported the rare condition of the children were suffering from which they were born with. He reported how the condition has completely immobilised the children rendering most parts of their bodies powerless and robbing them of the joy of childhood.



GhanaWeb reported that the family was having a hard time catering for the two brothers after using every family resource they had to roam every corner of the region looking for wellness for the kids.



GhanaWeb also reported the stigma the family was going through in the hands of some community members who linked the condition of the children to a curse.



The report went far courting sympathy and support for the two brothers. The report caused leadership in the District including the District Chief Executive for the area, Paul Abugri Azumah, the District health directorate and other organizations to visit the family to assess the condition of the children for possible support.



Using the money to set up a business to sustain the family



Michael Zabrina, a close associate of the family who was among the first to bring the condition of the children to the attention of GhanaWeb and supported the GhanaWeb News team in the Upper East Region to visit the family, presented the donation to the family.



He gave the donation which was partly used to buy food items, a mobile device, clothes, detergents and mattresses in the presence of staff of the Kongo Health centre led by Donatus Jinjam, Evangelist Winpanga Oliver and some members of the Tubong community who gathered around the family to witness the presentation.







Mr. Zabrina explained to GhanaWeb that donors instructed that the money be used to set the family, especially the mother of the children set up in a business activity that will generate some income sustain them.



After deliberations with the family, a decision was arrived at using the donation to help the mother go back into her Pito brewing business and also erect a metallic container where she could sell some provisions in the community.



Mr. Zabrina called for more support for the family particular from medical experts to alleviate the children from the suffering and bring absolute joy to the family.



The joyful mother of the children - Mindom Yendukwa, speaking after receiving the donation, noted that engaging in the two business ventures was lucrative and would enable her have ample time to take care of her sick kids and also raise money for their upkeep.







She continued that the donation would greatly help improve their living conditions since things had gotten bad for them.



She was thankful to the donors for the kindness and while praying to the Lord to bless every hand that extended support to her kids, she assured to use the money for the intended purpose.



The father of the children - Mindom Duut thanked the journalist and GhanaWeb for telling the world the problem his children faced and bringing help to his family. He prayed to God to continue to guide the work of the journalist and the operations of GhanaWeb.



He called for more support for his boys, especially help that would improve their condition.