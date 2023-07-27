Family members explain why they were forced to vigil to wait for suspect at court

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



In a very interesting revelation, some sympathisers and family members of the late Victoria Dapaah, have disclosed why they were forced to stay awake, rush to the Kumasi High Court at dawn in a quest to pursue the murder case of their late relative.



According to most of these family members who spoke to GhanaWeb in a sideline interview after a court hearing on Wednesday, they were forced to do so in order to avoid being misled by an information.



The members who accused the court over what they referred to as deception in their first and previous appearance at the high court said the court rather sat on the case early in the morning instead of the late morning time they were given.



"They told us to come at 11:00am but we came to the court only to realised that the court had sat on the case early in the morning at around 8:00am. When they gave us 12:00pm today, we decided not sleep at all due to the previous experience". The told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Barimah who is head of the family told GhanaWeb that as early 6:00am, most of his people had arrived at the Kumasi High Court 2 to avoid escaping the case.



"We trust the court is going to deliver to our satisfaction, but, the only disappointment we still at heart is how we were misled in the first sitting at the high court here. You see, most my people didn't sleep today based on trust issues experienced from the previous sittings. We are however pleading with them not to repeat such incident again". The abusuapanin told this reporter.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who is standing trials at the Asokore Mampong District Court for allegedly murdering Victoria Dapaah, was later transferred to the Kumasi High Court where he has been standing trials for two different occasions.



The sitting which took place at the Kumasi high court 2 on Wednesday July 26, 2023 witnessed a seven member jury been constituted in the murder case between suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi also known as Taacum and the state.



The accused who has been charged for murder, and others has pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.



Reacting to the development, Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah who described Inspector Ahmed Twumasi as a "beast" said, the suspect had the gut to preach "not guilty" to any of the charges, which keep infuriating his family members and other sympathisers.



But, he however, urged his family to exercise patience since there was a firm conviction that the court will deliver justice to satisfaction.