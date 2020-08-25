Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Family and friends is the source of corruption in Akufo-Addo's govt – Inusah Fuseini

Private legal practitioner Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

The genesis of corruption in the current government started as soon as the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Nana Akufo-Addo, started to appoint his close associates into juicy positions in his government, private legal practitioner Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has said.



“The first thing that showed that Nana Akufo-Addo was not committed to fighting corruption was when he packed his government with family and friends," he alleged on Asaase Radio’s Town Hall Talk.



According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central “You can’t deal with corruption when members of your government are your friends”.



“It would only mean that you are using political power to extend privileges to members of your family and your friends,” Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini added.



According to him, the president has created an impression with the setting up of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that he is doing everything to stop corruption but his actions toward the fight prove otherwise



Inusah Fuseini, therefore, expressed his disappointment in the government’s lack of interest in fully implementing the Right to Information Act passed in 2019.

