Family Health Medical School graduates hold thanksgiving service

Doctors from Family Health Medical School in a group picture with Rev. Father Andrew Campbell

The First Batch of Doctors produced by Family Health Medical School, have expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation to the Almighty God for seeing them through 6 years of their medical education journey successfully.



The thirty medical students who graduated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 were accompanied by the founders of Family Health University College/Family Health Medical School, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, the Council Chairman, Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadwo Frimpong (Rtd), Board of Directors, Management and staff of the Institution, to the Christ The King Catholic Church in Accra for their Thanksgiving Service.



In a sermon officiated by the Parish Priest of Christ The King Church, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, admonished the new doctors to discharge their duties with professionalism and be committed to the plight of the poor and needy in our society. Additionally, he urged other parishioners present to serve God with a clean heart and eschew hypocritical acts which is not in line with the Christian virtues.



In an interview with the Founder and President of the Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, he expressed his sincere appreciation to the Almighty God for his bounteous mercies and guidance bestowed upon the lecturers, management and staff of the Institution to produce its first batch of doctors qualified to serve Mother Ghana.



Prof. Kwawukume said he is optimistic that with the impartation of knowledge and skills from the highly esteemed professional Faculty members of the Family Health Medical School to the students, Ghanaians should expect nothing less than highly professionalism, dedication, care, and quality skills from the 30 new doctors.



Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Co-founder of Family Health University College and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital averred that, the Family Health Medical School, being the first private medical institution in Ghana, will continue to provide and produce quality doctors in Ghana to help bridge the patient-doctor ratio.



The 30 new doctors, clad in their white apparel, sang and danced to the glory of God for excelling amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



Each year, Family Health Medical School admits candidates at two entry levels: Undergraduate applicants are admitted at Level 100, for a six-year MBChB programme; and Graduate applicants are admitted at Level 300, for a four and half-year MBChB programme.



The Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) is the first and only one offered by a private medical school in West Africa.

