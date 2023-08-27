Fall out from NPP Special Delegates Conference: Kennedy Agyapong hailed, Alan trolled on social media

Politics of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Some members of the public have taken to social media to heap praise on the flagbearer-hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as he leapfrogged Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to the second position in the just-ended super delegates conference.



According to some social media commentators, Alan Kyerematen was a big disappointment after failing to catch up with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and finishing in third position.



Meanwhile, others have lauded Assin Central member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong for securing the second spot in the delegates congress which was not expected prior to the elections.



Some individuals believe that Alan Kyerematen is no longer relevant in the NPP, however, his stepping down for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be the flagbearer party after the tie in the 2007 congress is a blunder that has jeopardized his political ambitions.



At the super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed second after polling 132 votes while Alan came third with 95 votes, and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia topped with a whopping 629 votes.



Them really mia Alan Cash???? pic.twitter.com/bqNwvktzTW — Don (@Opresii) August 26, 2023

Oh Alan. Kafra wai. Congratulations Apraku cos Zero is also a number ???? ???? ????. Ken is the surprise as anticipated. He's the one DMB should watch in the next round pic.twitter.com/tfAOx5ZNEn — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) August 26, 2023

How did Alan Kyeremanteng move from “Don’t worry, you are next after Akuffo Addo” to being the “2nd runner up” in the NPP’s flagbearer race?



Ei ???? — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) August 27, 2023

Alan Kyeremateng did a big mistake by sacrificing his political career for Nana Akufo Addo.



Alan has no relevance in NPP as we speak, his own Ashanti Region delegate are voting against him ???????? pic.twitter.com/f2ky3xBadj — Uncle Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) August 26, 2023