Fall armyworm still a challenge, government failed farmers – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has noted that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed farmers and Ghanaians in general with regard to the fight against the invasion of the fall armyworms.



He said the government failed to resolve the challenges that saddled farmers in the country, a situation he believed plunged the farmers into severe economic hardship.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on New Day Tuesday August 11, the lawmaker indicated there will be no need to give incumbent Akufo-Addo a second term because in his view, he failed in his first term.



Apart from these, he said the government has grown almost all sectors of the Ghanaian economy in three and half years. To that end, he said President Akufo-Addo should be given a second term in office.





