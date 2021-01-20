Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Fake police officer arrested in Kumasi

A photo of the fake police officer

A young man has been arrested for dressing as a police officer and directing traffic in some parts of Kumasi.



The suspect, identified as Osei Agyeman was caught red-handed conducting motor checks at Adum-Kejetia in Kumasi.



The incident occurred at 8 pm on January 14, 2021, when a joint police and military patrol team caught up with him.



The law enforcement agents became suspicious when they saw Agyeman, so they confronted him.



A Police report stated that Agyeman fumbled and panicked when he was being interrogated.



The joint police and military patrol team then realised that Agyeman was a fake policeman so they arrested him.



Agyeman confessed that he bought the blue-black material from the market and engaged a tailor to sew it for him.



The suspect also said that he had been posing as a policeman in the Ashanti regional capital since March 2020.



Other reports said Agyeman used the police uniform to extort money from drivers and other residents of Kumasi.



The police in Kumasi are in the process of arraigning the fake policeman, the paper was reliably informed.