Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Fake National Security operative arrested with guns, 47 BB cartridges at Kibi

The Kibi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man parading as a National Security operative for attempting to illegally mine gold on the concession of a mining company.



The accused “National Security operative” – Ibrahim Amaniampong – armed with pump action gun, 47 ammunition and a handcuff stormed the concession of MOS mining company at Habitat area in Kibi in the Eastern Region with his accomplice Foster Twum, a taxi driver on October 7, 2020 at about 6:50pm.



Owner of the mining company reported the incident to Police upon which the accused persons were arrested while blasting rocks and mining .



Police retrieved the pump action gun, 47 live BB Cartridges, Spanner and a pair of handcuff.



The taxi cab with registration number GS 4047-11 used by the accused persons has also been impounded.



They were remanded on October 8, 2020, however, granted bail of GHc20,000 with two sureties each on their fourth appearance at the Koforidua District Court “B” presided by His Worship Eric Daning.



The accused will reappear in Court on November 17,2020.





