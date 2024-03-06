You are here: HomeNews2024 03 06Article 1920212

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Fake! – National Cathedral Secretariat reacts to Ablakwa’s 'world's most expensive pit' presser

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana has reacted to the much-published media engagement on the commissioning of the cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The North Tongu legislator, in a post shared on social media, indicated that he was going to address Ghanaians on the state of the National Cathedral on the very day President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was scheduled to commission it on March 6, 2024.

The post had a flyer with the inscription “President Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral Commissioning Day Media Engagement with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Live from the World’s Most Expensive Pit. Wednesday, 6th March, 2024”.

The flyer was captioned: “Tomorrow I will be engaging the media from the World’s Most Expensive Pit on the day President Akufo-Addo promised to commission his US$450million (GHS5.7billion) legacy cathedral, which he describes as “priority of all priorities.”

Reacting to this in a post shared on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the National Secretariat dissociated itself from the media engagement announced by Ablakwa.

The secretariat posted a copy of the flyer, which the MP shared earlier, with a bold “FAKE” stamp on it.

It described the announcement of the media engagement as “Fake!”.

Read the posts below:





Comments:
