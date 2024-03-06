Fake! – National Cathedral Secretariat reacts to Ablakwa’s 'world's most expensive pit' presser

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana has reacted to the much-published media engagement on the commissioning of the cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The North Tongu legislator, in a post shared on social media, indicated that he was going to address Ghanaians on the state of the National Cathedral on the very day President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was scheduled to commission it on March 6, 2024.



The post had a flyer with the inscription “President Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral Commissioning Day Media Engagement with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Live from the World’s Most Expensive Pit. Wednesday, 6th March, 2024”.



The flyer was captioned: “Tomorrow I will be engaging the media from the World’s Most Expensive Pit on the day President Akufo-Addo promised to commission his US$450million (GHS5.7billion) legacy cathedral, which he describes as “priority of all priorities.”



Reacting to this in a post shared on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the National Secretariat dissociated itself from the media engagement announced by Ablakwa.



The secretariat posted a copy of the flyer, which the MP shared earlier, with a bold “FAKE” stamp on it.



It described the announcement of the media engagement as “Fake!”.



Tomorrow I will be engaging the media from the World’s Most Expensive Pit, on the day President Akufo-Addo promised to commission his US$450million (GHS5.7billion) legacy cathedral which he describes as “priority of all priorities.”



