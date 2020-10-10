Politics of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Failed Mfantsiman NPP Parliamentary aspirant reacts to claims of replacing killed MP

The late Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford and Mr. James Korsah Brown

Banker and a failed aspirant in the NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Mfantsiman Constituency, James Korsah Brown has denied knowledge of a flyer currently been circulated on social media suggesting that he has been appointed to replace the slain Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



According to him, he has not sanctioned any of such and expect the public to treat it with the contempt it deserves.



A statement from his office threatened a law suit against anyone who publishes or shares the old poster which was used during the Primaries.



James Korsah Brown contested in the New Patriotic Party’s Primaries against the late Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford but lost woefully as he was able to garner only 255 of the votes cast whiles Ekow Hayford got 611 of the votes cast on the day.



Read the full statement here



My attention has been brought to an advertorial and publication of a poster purported to be coming from my office as the Parliamentary Candidate for Mfantseman for the 2020 General Election.



I wish to write officially to state that, this is not originating from my office nor have I instructed or communicated with any member of the Campaign Team from the Constituency to issue such a directive.



All campaign activities currently suspended for the next 3 days to enable us mourn our late MP. Anyone who conspires to tag,share,circulate and/or publishes that old poster will face the law accordingly.



I disassociate myself from such inhumane activity.

Thank you





