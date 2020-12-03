General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Fa Ninyinaa policy a desperate gimmick from political fraudsters, chief liars – Razak Opoku

Razak Kojo Opoku, leader of the Concerned Voters Movement

Razak Kojo Opoku, the founder and leader of the Concerned Voters Movement has pooh-poohed the NDC’s promise to absorb fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions during the 2020/21 academic year.



According to him, the policy is a desperate attempt by the NDC to resurrect its ‘sinking campaign’.



The Public Relations Officer of the National Lottery Authority said that if the NDC considered the policy to be a key feature of their plans for the country, John Mahama, the party’s presidential candidate would have announced it and capture it in their manifesto.



He suspected that the NDC deliberately picked Ofosu-Ampofo to be the bearer of the information so that in the ‘unlikely’ event that they win and are unable to implement it, Ofosu-Ampofo will be held accountable.



Razak Kojo maintains that in spite of their ‘outrageous promises and fabrications, the NDC will still lose the December 7 polls.



He is optimistic that Ghanaians will retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president.



“No amount of fabrications and last-minute policy propaganda in the name of FA NINYINAA can Salvage the Sinking Useless Campaign of the failed Incompetent John Dramani Mahama. John Mahama failed to provide Ghanaian children Free SHS Policy, and what is the guarantee that he can provide them FA NINYINAA?



John Mahama himself does not believe in FA NINYINAA that is why Ofosu Ampofo was sent to issue the statement. Sadly, due to their disbelief in their own FA NINYINAA and lack of respect for Ghanaians, the NDC chose to use TOYS to advertise that policy instead of using human beings.



“John Mahama's Campaign lacks merit and coordination. All the policies of Mahama are after-thoughts and such a character wants to be President again? God forbid. FA NINYINAA Policy is a desperate gimmick from Political Fraudsters and Chief Liars", he said.





